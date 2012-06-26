(Adds quotes and background)
BERLIN, June 26 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
was quoted as telling a meeting of one of the parties in her
coalition on Tuesday that she does not think Europe will have
shared total debt liability in her lifetime.
"I don't see total debt liability as long as I live," Merkel
was quoted as telling members of parliament from the Free
Democrats (FDP), junior partners in her centre-right coalition,
by sources who took part in the meeting.
The chancellor also said there would be no shared liability
of debt in Germany either, days after her government agreed
plans with federal states to issue joint "Deutschland bonds".
Merkel has warned against focusing on proposals for shared
debt liability - such as the eurobonds favoured by France's new
Socialist leader Francois Hollande - and other "easy" solutions
to the euro zone crisis at this week's European Union summit.
She said in a speech on Monday that sharing debt liability
within the 17-nation single currency area would be "economically
wrong and counterproductive".
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Stephen Brown)