HAMELN, Germany Aug 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday repeated her criticism of proposals for euro zone nations to issue bonds jointly as a way of resolving the region's debt crisis.

"That would certainly be a slippery slope and we'd all end up in a best-case scenario on an average European level, but probably we'd all be worse off," Merkel said. "And we don't want that."

Speaking at a rally of her conservative Christian Democrats in the western town of Hameln, Merkel added: "If the debts were all in a single pot, I'd never be able to figure out where they all came from, let alone how could I improve my situation.

"And euro bonds would not allow any rights at all to intervene to force discipline on others." (Reporting by Petra Wischgoll; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrew Torchia)