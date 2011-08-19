CANADA STOCKS-Futures trend higher ahead of economic data
Feb 7 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session, ahead of economic data including trade balance and building permits.
HAMELN, Germany Aug 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday repeated her criticism of proposals for euro zone nations to issue bonds jointly as a way of resolving the region's debt crisis.
"That would certainly be a slippery slope and we'd all end up in a best-case scenario on an average European level, but probably we'd all be worse off," Merkel said. "And we don't want that."
Speaking at a rally of her conservative Christian Democrats in the western town of Hameln, Merkel added: "If the debts were all in a single pot, I'd never be able to figure out where they all came from, let alone how could I improve my situation.
"And euro bonds would not allow any rights at all to intervene to force discipline on others." (Reporting by Petra Wischgoll; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Feb 7 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday, reversing losses from the previous session, ahead of economic data including trade balance and building permits.
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited initiates prepackaged chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreements
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc said it would sell rigid packaging products supplier Mauser Group N.V. to privately held Stone Canyon Industries for $2.3 billion in cash.