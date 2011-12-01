BERLIN Dec 1 Eurobonds are the wrong
method to deal with the euro zone crisis and could even be
harmful, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a newspaper in
comments released on Thursday.
"I personally, and the whole government believes, that
eurobonds are the wrong method -- and even harmful -- in this
phase of European development," Merkel told the General Anzeiger
newspaper.
She also emphasised the independence of the European Central
Bank and said it was up to the ECB to decide how to ensure
currency stability.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Sylvia Westall)