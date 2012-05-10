BERLIN May 10 Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected
calls from her centre-left opponents in Germany and Europe for
economic stimulus policies that rely on new debt, warning
parliament on Thursday that "growth on credit" would just tip
Europe deeper into crisis.
Since the election of Socialist Francois Hollande as French
president on Sunday, Merkel has come under pressure to relax the
austerity measures that, as leader of Europe's biggest economy,
she has prescribed as the remedy for the euro zone debt crisis.
But Germany's centre-right leader, standing her ground, told
the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in a speech that
reducing debt and encouraging growth were "twin pillars" of
European policy, rather than two alternative paths.
"Growth through structural reforms is sensible, important
and necessary. Growth on credit would just push us right back to
the beginning of the crisis, and that is why we should not and
will not do it," she said.
Emboldened by Hollande's victory, Germany's centre-left
opposition is calling for a "growth pact" for Europe to be added
to the German-led fiscal pact for budgetary discipline which has
been signed by 25 European Union countries but has yet to be
formally ratified by many parliaments.
Speaking after Merkel, Frank-Walter Steinmeier,
parliamentary leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), accused the
government of "political lethargy" and said Germany had
weathered the euro crisis well because it had introduced "a
blend of austerity and growth policies".
