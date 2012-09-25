BERLIN, Sept 25 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday that financial markets were worried about the
ability of some countries in the euro zone to repay their debt.
"There is a lack of confidence on financial markets that
some euro zone states can pay back their debts in the long term.
The world wonders how competitive euro zone countries are," she
told a meeting of the Federation of Germany Industries.
Merkel said it required stamina to solve the crisis but the
fiscal compact for budget discipline was a sign of progress, as
was progress on banking supervision across the bloc.
The German leader said it was premature to talk of any
recapitalisation of banks in the euro zone through European
mechanisms before a supervisory body with robust intervention
rights was in place.
She added that Germany's overall budget deficit was likely
to come in at 0.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this
year and that the country needed to continue to boost domestic
demand.