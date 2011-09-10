BERLIN, Sept 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Saturday that Greece had to meet conditions laid out by the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund to receive the aid it is seeking.

"Greece knows that the payment of credit is dependent on it fulfilling its conditions," Merkel told Tagesspiegel am Sonntag.

"What is lost over years cannot be regained over night," she added. (Reporting By Madeline Chambers)