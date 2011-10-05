BRUSSELS Oct 5 Germany's government is ready to capitalise its banks if needed, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"I think it is important, if there is a general view that the banks are not sufficiently capitalised for the current market situation, that one does it," she told a news conference in Brussels with European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.

"The German government -- as the finance minister has made very clear in the last two days -- stands ready to implement such a capitalisation of the banks if it is needed," Merkel said.

European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.

Merkel also said Greece must remain part of the euro zone and get "a chance to get back on its feet", while it was vital that all euro zone national parliaments approve the strengthened European Financial Stability Facility, as Germany has now done.

"I hope of course all member states of the euro zone manage to put the EFSF into effect. I think it will be a very important signal to the international financial markets," she said.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin)