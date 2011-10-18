BERLIN Oct 18 Germany's Angela Merkel expects European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at an Oct. 23 summit, possibly including a permanent "troika" mission to monitor its debts, she told her Christian Democrats (CDU) on Tuesday, party sources said.

Merkel also said the summit should find ways to ensure the euro zone rescue fund (or European Financial Stabiltiy Facility) is used effectively, but that leveraging it via the European Central Bank had been ruled out.

CDU sources present at a meeting with the chancellor said she also expected the summit to agree on sending deficit-busting countries to court.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)