BERLIN Dec 2 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Friday that the euro
zone debt crisis could not be solved in one fell swoop, urging
instead a long-term approach that relies on tighter fiscal
integration.
"Resolving the sovereign debt crisis is a process and this
process will take years," Merkel said.
"Marathon runners often say that the run becomes especially
difficult at the 35 kilometre mark, but they also say that
reaching the finish line is possible if you are conscious of the
full challenge from the very start and approach it accordingly.
"The one who starts fastest isn't necessarily the most
successful. It is the one who is aware of what is involved in
running the full distance."
