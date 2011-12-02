BERLIN Dec 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Friday that the euro zone debt crisis could not be solved in one fell swoop, urging instead a long-term approach that relies on tighter fiscal integration.

"Resolving the sovereign debt crisis is a process and this process will take years," Merkel said.

"Marathon runners often say that the run becomes especially difficult at the 35 kilometre mark, but they also say that reaching the finish line is possible if you are conscious of the full challenge from the very start and approach it accordingly.

"The one who starts fastest isn't necessarily the most successful. It is the one who is aware of what is involved in running the full distance." (Reporting by Stephen Brown & Noah Barkin)