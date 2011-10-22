BRUSSELS Oct 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said she expected a breakthrough in efforts to come up with a
comprehensive response to the euro zone debt crisis on
Wednesday, after EU finance ministers made progress in talks on
recapitalising banks.
"We have to take far-reaching decisions. These have to be
prepared properly, I believe that the finance ministers made
progress, so that we can achieve our ambitious targets by
Wednesday," Merkel told reporters.
Euro zone countries are working on a plan that involves
leveraging the euro zone bailout fund, recapitalising European
banks and putting together a second financing package for Greece
that entails deeper losses for private investors.
Euro zone leaders hope the measures will ease market anxiety
over euro zone sovereign debt and put an end to the two-year-old
crisis that now threatens the global economy.
Euro zone leaders meet on Sunday to discuss the package but
real decisions will only come at the next summit on Wednesday.
"The breakthrough... will be on Wednesday," Merkel said.
(Reporting By Ilona Wisenbach, writing by Jan Strupczewski)