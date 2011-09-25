BERLIN, Sept 25 Allowing Greece to default on
its debt now would destroy investor confidence in the euro zone
and might spark contagion like that experienced after the
bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Sunday.
"We need to take steps we can control," Merkel said, drawing
a parallel between the Greek situation and that of Lehman, whose
bankruptcy helped trigger the global financial crisis.
"What we can't do is destroy the confidence of all investors
mid-course and get a situation where they say that if we've done
it for Greece, we will also do it for Spain, for Belgium, or any
other country. Then not a single person would put their money in
Europe anymore."
In a one-hour interview on the euro zone crisis with the
popular German talk show host Guenther Jauch, Merkel said she
relied on the view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when
assessing how to handle Greece.
As long as the IMF was convinced Greece's debt was
sustainable, then she supported that position, she said.
Merkel also made clear that she did not view a parliamentary
vote in Germany on Thursday on the euro zone's rescue mechanism
as "make-or-brake" for her government.
Because opposition parties support giving new powers to the
so-called European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), passage
is not in question.
But some German politicians have suggested that if Merkel
fails to win a majority with the conservative parties in her
coalition -- known in Germany as a "chancellor majority" -- she
should dissolve parliament and call new elections.
"We are talking about a law here, a completely normal law.
The government needs a majority. The chancellor majority is what
you need when you are voted in as chancellor, or in other
special personnel cases," she said. "I want my own majority and
I will fight for this."
She also said she was "appalled" at a lack of progress from
the Group of 20 countries in forging a consensus on regulating
banks and dealing with the "too big to fail" problem.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)