* Merkel insists Greek default unlikely, but accepts possibility

* Criticised for hesitation, chancellor trying to rally consensus

By Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers

BERLIN, Sept 28 Angela Merkel worked to defuse revolt within her government on Wednesday, soothing fears Germany may be throwing good money after bad in Greece but acknowledging the concerns of those ready to humiliate her in a parliamentary vote.

"We are trying to avoid a Greek insolvency. But I cannot rule it out," the famously cautious chancellor was quoted by Bild newspaper as telling her coalition -- assuring them that voting a new EU bailout for Athens would not be wasted, but accepting too that German taxpayers' money might be written off.

Faced with a vote in the Bundestag on Thursday in which she might be forced to rely embarrassingly on the support of the centre-left opposition, politicians who were present said Merkel insisted again that the risk of a Greek default -- increasingly talked about even by German officials -- was "close to zero".

But for all that public and private assurance, Bild, which has taken a sceptical line on support for the heavily indebted Greek state, still ran the headline on its story on Merkel as "Government secretly expects a Greek bankruptcy".

In another comment acknowledging concerns in Germany, the chancellor told Greek television late on Tuesday that the terms of the new 109 billion euro ($149 billion) bailout could be reopened, depending on Athens' ability to meet reform targets.

While, typically, not explicit, that is interpreted my many as accepting that German money could be withheld if Greece fails to deliver promised budget cuts to help it repay its debts.

"With such comments, Merkel wants to keep her options open," said Holger Schmieding at economist at Berenberg bank.

Her cautious approach, balancing competing interests, has led to criticism of the chancellor from abroad as well as within Germany, where she has often been accused of dithering, both by opponents and by challengers inside the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) she has led for 11 years.

"The world is watching this vote," Merkel told conservative lawmakers members on Tuesday, trying to rally a united front from a party which is wondering whether she is the best leader to take it into a general election due within two years.

Such hesitation, say those who would have preferred bigger, earlier EU support for Greece, has raised the costs of a rescue.

MORE WAITING

Merkel told Greek television that she would wait again -- for an audit by the "troika" of the European Union, European Central Bank and IMF, to see whether its findings "tell us we will have to renegotiate or not".

She did not elaborate, but Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble already told an IMF meeting several days ago that the level of private creditor involvement in the Greek bailout could be revised, depending on the troika's findings. Though he did not say so, the assumption in Germany is that he was talking about lenders accepting bigger potential losses, or "haircuts".

"She seemed to be implying that we need bigger haircuts," Julian Callow, Chief European Economist at Barclays Capital, said of the chancellor's comments, highlighting her need to convince sceptics within her own coalition. "Merkel's remarks are an indication that patience is running thin."

Senior coalition figures like Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, head of Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) partners, have already said an "orderly" Greek default should not be taboo.

VOTING ARITHMETIC

Merkel is trying to contain any damage to her authority that will follow from a number of her coalition allies voting against her on Thursday. Opposition support means parliament will approve new powers to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the euro zone's 440 billion euro rescue fund. But some CDU and FDP legislators say they will cast their votes against.

In a trial vote taken by the CDU and its Bavarian CSU allies on Tuesday, 11 voted against bolstering the EFSF and two abstained. Within the FDP, there are estimates of 'No' votes ranging from two to five and up to six abstentions.

With 330 seats in the 620-seat Bundestag, Merkel can afford no more than 19 rebels if she is to deliver the required 311-seat majority without relying on the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, who have guaranteed their support for the EFSF bill.

One dissident CDU MP agreed on Wednesday to drop his opposition to the EFSF, but Karl-Georg Wellmann told Reuters his condition was a stop to "all this unsettling stuff from Washington, Paris, Frankfurt and wherever" on ways to boost the EFSF, either with more cash or by hugely leveraging it.

With conservative whips telling rebels to report in writing by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), more may relent. But Merkel tried to lower expectations, saying a simple majority was enough and the government's future was not at risk without the full 311 votes.

There is growing unease in the government, and especially in the CSU and FDP, about continued euro zone bailouts funded by German taxpayers. Polls reflect discontent among the population at large and disapproval of Merkel's crisis management.

The SPD and Greens, in contrast, have won a string of state elections this year and now portray themselves as defenders of the single currency.

Failure to win on her own terms this week would raise the risks to Merkel from two other votes in coming months -- on the second Greek rescue package and the successor to the EFSF, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). (Additional reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)