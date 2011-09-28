* Merkel insists Greek default unlikely, but accepts
possibility
* Criticised for hesitation, chancellor trying to rally
consensus
By Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Sept 28 Angela Merkel worked to defuse
revolt within her government on Wednesday, soothing fears
Germany may be throwing good money after bad in Greece but
acknowledging the concerns of those ready to humiliate her in a
parliamentary vote.
"We are trying to avoid a Greek insolvency. But I cannot
rule it out," the famously cautious chancellor was quoted by
Bild newspaper as telling her coalition -- assuring them that
voting a new EU bailout for Athens would not be wasted, but
accepting too that German taxpayers' money might be written off.
Faced with a vote in the Bundestag on Thursday in which she
might be forced to rely embarrassingly on the support of the
centre-left opposition, politicians who were present said Merkel
insisted again that the risk of a Greek default -- increasingly
talked about even by German officials -- was "close to zero".
But for all that public and private assurance, Bild, which
has taken a sceptical line on support for the heavily indebted
Greek state, still ran the headline on its story on Merkel as
"Government secretly expects a Greek bankruptcy".
In another comment acknowledging concerns in Germany, the
chancellor told Greek television late on Tuesday that the terms
of the new 109 billion euro ($149 billion) bailout could be
reopened, depending on Athens' ability to meet reform targets.
While, typically, not explicit, that is interpreted my many
as accepting that German money could be withheld if Greece fails
to deliver promised budget cuts to help it repay its debts.
"With such comments, Merkel wants to keep her options open,"
said Holger Schmieding at economist at Berenberg bank.
Her cautious approach, balancing competing interests, has
led to criticism of the chancellor from abroad as well as within
Germany, where she has often been accused of dithering, both by
opponents and by challengers inside the centre-right Christian
Democratic Union (CDU) she has led for 11 years.
"The world is watching this vote," Merkel told conservative
lawmakers members on Tuesday, trying to rally a united front
from a party which is wondering whether she is the best leader
to take it into a general election due within two years.
Such hesitation, say those who would have preferred bigger,
earlier EU support for Greece, has raised the costs of a rescue.
MORE WAITING
Merkel told Greek television that she would wait again --
for an audit by the "troika" of the European Union, European
Central Bank and IMF, to see whether its findings "tell us we
will have to renegotiate or not".
She did not elaborate, but Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble already told an IMF meeting several days ago that the
level of private creditor involvement in the Greek bailout could
be revised, depending on the troika's findings. Though he did
not say so, the assumption in Germany is that he was talking
about lenders accepting bigger potential losses, or "haircuts".
"She seemed to be implying that we need bigger haircuts,"
Julian Callow, Chief European Economist at Barclays Capital,
said of the chancellor's comments, highlighting her need to
convince sceptics within her own coalition. "Merkel's remarks
are an indication that patience is running thin."
Senior coalition figures like Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler, head of Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) partners, have
already said an "orderly" Greek default should not be taboo.
VOTING ARITHMETIC
Merkel is trying to contain any damage to her authority that
will follow from a number of her coalition allies voting against
her on Thursday. Opposition support means parliament will
approve new powers to the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), the euro zone's 440 billion euro rescue fund. But some
CDU and FDP legislators say they will cast their votes against.
In a trial vote taken by the CDU and its Bavarian CSU allies
on Tuesday, 11 voted against bolstering the EFSF and two
abstained. Within the FDP, there are estimates of 'No' votes
ranging from two to five and up to six abstentions.
With 330 seats in the 620-seat Bundestag, Merkel can afford
no more than 19 rebels if she is to deliver the required
311-seat majority without relying on the Social Democrats (SPD)
and Greens, who have guaranteed their support for the EFSF bill.
One dissident CDU MP agreed on Wednesday to drop his
opposition to the EFSF, but Karl-Georg Wellmann told Reuters his
condition was a stop to "all this unsettling stuff from
Washington, Paris, Frankfurt and wherever" on ways to boost the
EFSF, either with more cash or by hugely leveraging it.
With conservative whips telling rebels to report in writing
by 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), more may relent. But Merkel tried to lower
expectations, saying a simple majority was enough and the
government's future was not at risk without the full 311 votes.
There is growing unease in the government, and especially in
the CSU and FDP, about continued euro zone bailouts funded by
German taxpayers. Polls reflect discontent among the population
at large and disapproval of Merkel's crisis management.
The SPD and Greens, in contrast, have won a string of state
elections this year and now portray themselves as defenders of
the single currency.
Failure to win on her own terms this week would raise the
risks to Merkel from two other votes in coming months -- on the
second Greek rescue package and the successor to the EFSF, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
