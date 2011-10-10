* Sharply criticised, German leader faces biggest test of
career
* People close to Merkel say chancellor energised by
challenge
* Berlin seen ready to make concessions, but no "big bang"
solution
By Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Oct 10 Angela Merkel sat calmly as, one
after another, disgruntled members of her conservative party
stepped up to the microphone and attacked her for mismanaging
the euro zone debt crisis.
After listening for close to an hour, she rose, walked
across stage to the podium, peered out at her critics, and
warned them gently about the consequences if Germany failed to
live up to its European responsibilities.
"Fate has given us this challenge," the German chancellor
told the audience of about one thousand gathered on Oct. 4 in a
drab hotel conference room in the eastern city of Magdeburg.
"And now we need to do our best to rise to it. It is a
historic challenge. If we don't get a grip on this, it will have
repercussions well beyond the next election. I have no doubts
about that."
Two years into a deepening crisis that is threatening to
tear the 17-nation euro area apart and plunge the western world
back into recession, the leader of Europe's biggest economy
finds herself under more pressure than at any point in her
20-year political career.
Many traditional allies in her Christian Democratic Union
(CDU) and centre-right coalition believe she has gone too far in
bankrolling multi-billion euro rescues for profligate countries
like Greece, and worry that the burden for German taxpayers will
only grow and grow.
In other European countries, and foreign capitals from
Washington to Beijing, the view is that Merkel has not done
enough to shore up the euro zone. She has been criticised as
indecisive, reactive, and too focused on her own political
future to take the bold steps needed to stem the crisis.
Just last month, some observers in Germany were predicting
that her government would collapse prematurely, a victim of
deepening divisions over euro zone policy.
But her hard fought victory in a parliamentary vote last
month on expanding the euro zone's rescue fund, and her forceful
appearance in Magdeburg last week -- one of six regional
conferences she hosted in recent weeks to explain her euro
policy to local CDU officials -- showed Merkel will not go down
without a fight.
People close to the chancellor who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity, say she has come to realise over the
past months that her own fate has become inextricably linked to
the fate of the euro zone itself.
Along with this realisation has come a clear shift in her
rhetoric. In the series of regional conferences, she discarded
the attacks on spendthrift Greeks that dominated her speeches
for much of the past year in favour of carefully worded
arguments on why Germany must help.
"If the euro fails, then Europe fails," is a line she has
used repeatedly in recent weeks. What is left unsaid, is that a
failure of the euro would also be a disaster for Merkel, dooming
her chances of winning a coveted third term in 2013.
"She has slowly come to realise that the euro zone crisis is
the biggest challenge of her political career," said a senior
CDU lawmaker who is close to the chancellor. "Over the summer,
she changed her rhetoric and is now calling for more Europe,
treaty changes, more economic governance. This is a sign of her
commitment."
"What she hasn't done is give a big Churchill-type speech
about Europe," the lawmaker said. "But that's no surprise. She
has shied away from big speeches, from the theatrical side of
politics, for her entire career."
BIGGEST TEST YET
Since ousting Gerhard Schroeder in 2005 to become Germany's
first woman chancellor, the Lutheran pastor's daughter from
communist East Germany has at once confounded and fascinated
people in Europe and beyond.
Her biography is well known by now. Plucked out of obscurity
by then-Chancellor Helmut Kohl after the Berlin Wall fell,
Merkel became minister for women and youth in the first
post-reunification government.
In her early years, she made headlines for crying in a
cabinet meeting when a policy debate went against her, but very
soon established herself as a force to be reckoned with, rising
against the odds in a party dominated by males, westerners and
Catholics.
By the time she took on Schroeder, she had shown a
ruthlessness in shunting aside male rivals that led some to
compare her to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, dubbing
her "Iron Maedchen" or "Maggie Merkel".
Once in office, she was renamed "Summit Queen", for
brokering a series of international deals on climate change and
the EU budget.
These days the nicknames are less flattering. Transforming
herself into a saviour of the euro will be her toughest
challenge yet.
Merkel's foreign critics accuse her of failing to understand
the gravity of the euro zone crisis in its early stages, and
then resisting "shock and awe" policies that might end the
contagion that has spread from small countries like Greece,
Ireland and Portugal, to big economies like Spain, Italy and
even France.
Some of that criticism seems well-founded.
Merkel dragged her feet on a Greek rescue in early 2010 in a
drive to win concessions from Athens, had to be muscled by her
euro partners into setting up a euro zone rescue fund in May of
last year and then distracted the bloc in early 2011 by pushing
the divisive "Euro Plus Pact", a set of non-binding fiscal rules
whose main aim seemed to be to placate German eurosceptics.
In recent months, however, Merkel has quietly shifted gears,
dropping her objections to giving the bloc's rescue fund -- the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) -- new powers to
buy bonds and softening her opposition to recapitalising banks.
She's given in to longstanding French demands for closer
economic coordination between euro zone leaders and talked
openly about the need to move towards "political union".
Officials in her government have also signalled Germany
could be open to "leveraging" the EFSF, under certain
conditions, to give it more firepower.
A year ago, no one would have predicted that Berlin would be
ready to make such far-reaching concesssions.
"We don't think it's helpful anymore to talk about red lines
that we won't cross," an official close to Merkel told Reuters,
in a sign of the shift.
One crisis-fighting taboo remains -- joint euro zone bond
issuance.
This is the "big bang" step some economists believe is
needed to save the bloc from collapse. Merkel has been
criticised by some of her partners outside Germany for resisting
it.
But even if she wanted to pursue this course, the hurdles
would be huge. Many legal experts in Germany interpreted a
decision by the country's top court last month as effectively
ruling out euro bonds.
This step could sharply raise Germany's borrowing costs and
reduce incentives for euro zone stragglers to reform their
broken economies. It is also opposed by four in five Germans and
would be next-to-impossible for Merkel to push through
parliament.
"During the financial crisis in 2008 we came out and
guaranteed bank deposits and it calmed the situation. The Swiss
central bank recently put a ceiling on the level of the Swiss
franc and that's working," the official close to Merkel said.
"But in the euro zone you can't simply draw a line in the
sand like this. There is no miracle solution. This is the big
dilemma."
STEP BY STEP
Instead Merkel is relying on what she herself has called a
"step by step" approach that avoids "risky, adventurous" moves.
She has made clear, for example, that she is unwilling, for
the time being, to consider a Greek default because it might
unleash contagion on a par with that experienced after the
bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
"Afterwards everyone will ask whether