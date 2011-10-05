* Merkel says banks should be capitalised if need seen
BRUSSELS, Oct 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
urged a quick decision on bank capitalisation in Europe on
Wednesay, saying "time is of the essence" and her government was
ready to capitalise its banks if needed.
"I think it is important, if there is a general view that
the banks are not sufficiently capitalised for the current
market situation, that one does it," she told a news conference
in Brussels with European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso.
"The German government -- as the finance minister has made
very clear in the last two days -- stands ready to implement
such a capitalisation of the banks if it is needed," Merkel
said.
"Time is of the essence, so a decision must be made
quickly," said the chancellor.
European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard
their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second
bailout package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.
Merkel said it was also important "that the American
continent and the Europeans don't talk over each other, but with
each other, and its important for the markets of course that the
results we come up with are not constantly criticised by each
other".
Germany's finance ministry said earlier on Wednesday the
country's banks were "pretty well-positioned at the moment" in
terms of capital, which had been boosted since the financial
crisis.
A government spokesman said it was especially important for
Merkel "that banks in Europe have enough capital available, and
she strongly welcomes progress in attempts to further regulate
highly risky and highly speculative derivatives".
Merkel also said in Brussels that Greece must remain part of
the euro zone and have "a chance to get back on its feet" and it
was vital that all euro zone parliaments approve the
strengthened European Financial Stability Facility, as Germany
has now done.
"I hope of course all member states of the euro zone manage
to put the EFSF into effect. I think it will be a very important
signal to the international financial markets," she said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Erik Kirschbaum in Berlin;
writing by Stephen Brown)