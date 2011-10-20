(Adds details)

BERLIN Oct 20 A high-profile EU summit will go ahead on Sunday as planned, according to sources in Germany's ruling coaltion, but Chancellor Angela Merkel will not address the German parliament before she departs for Brussels.

The sources said that no decision would be reached on leveraging the euro zone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), at the summit.

Later two euro zone officials said France and Germany were considering holding another euro zone summit next week to agree on private sector involvement in a second Greek bailout and how to give the euro zone rescue fund more firepower.

European leaders meet in Brussels on Sunday but there remain large areas of disagreement, particularly over how to scale up the EFSF to make its lending more effectivey.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke)