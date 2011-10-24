BERLIN Oct 24 Angela Merkel's supporters hailed her success in getting France to drop demands to use the European Central Bank to leverage euro crisis funds this weekend, as she began work convincing Germany's parliament to back her in Wednesday's second summit.

"Merkel's Battle for our Euro," was Monday's headline in the mass-circulation conservative paper Bild, praising her for teaching French President Nicolas Sarkozy "that the EFSF rescue fund cannot be used to print money" to resolve the debt crisis.

"The chancellor must stick to her guns -- in the interests of Germany and of Europe," said the newspaper.

The chancellor summoned parliamentary leaders of government and opposition parties to brief them on the weekend's tentative agreements and seek the support of MPs, who were given a bigger say in the euro zone debt crisis by Germany's top court.

As a result of a constitutional court decision last month, Merkel cannot agree to changes to the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) without the agreement of the Bundestag's (lower house of parliament) budget committee, which is scheduled to meet late on Tuesday.

She will then address parliament on Wednesday before going back to Brussels for what should be a more decisive second summit on how to boost the firepower of the EFSF, raise the contribution of private banks to Greece's rescue, and get European banks to increase their own capital to prevent contagion.

Her conservative bloc's chief whip, Peter Altmaier, said Sunday's summit "made headway" on all three issues, including "using the EFSF to avoid having to print money", and it should now be possible to produce the "comprehensive" crisis response that Merkel and Sarkozy have promised by the end of this month.

"The chancellor negotiated well in Brussels. She showed strong leadership," Altmaier told reporters.

"The French president says he sees things just like Angela and I see that as progress," said the conservative premier of Hesse state, Volker Bouffier. "Germany and France must take the same line as the most important two countries."

Sarkozy ceded to German insistence at Sunday's summit that the ECB should not be used to fight the crisis, which poses an especially big threat to French banks and his country's triple-A sovereign debt rating.

Instead, the euro zone may take up Germany's proposal of boosting the EFSF's firepower by using it as a form of debt insurance, combined with seeking help from emerging market economies like China and Brazil to support the euro zone's ailing secondary bond market.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said these two options, which had no ECB involvement, were the only two left on the table for leveraging the EFSF and would be discussed by the summit on Wednesday. He said they were not mutually exclusive.

He said the plan was for the budget committee to study what details were available and give Merkel a mandate "to take part for Germany in Wednesday's decisions with European leaders".

But some of Germany's specialised press was less optimistic than Bild or Merkel's political operators about the European Union's chances of resolving the debt crisis in the 17-nation euro zone this week.

The Financial Times Deutschland said European governments' inability to persuade banks to take a bigger "haircut" on their Greek debt than the 21 percent so far "shows how difficult it will be to find a comprehensive solution" on Wednesday.

Business daily Handelsblatt said banks "will have to waive 60 percent of their Greek debt" rather than 21 percent. (Additional reporting by Oliver Denzel; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Catherine Evans)