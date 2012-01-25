BERLIN Jan 25 Chancellor Angela Merkel
rejected as "unfounded" stereotypes about a domineering,
dogmatic Germany whose economic strength hinders growth in the
rest of Europe, saying such cliches did not help the cause of
European integration.
In a group interview for newspapers from Spain, Italy,
Poland, Britain, France and Germany published on Wednesday,
Merkel also reiterated that Berlin does not have unlimited
resources to bail out the debt-ridden euro zone.
"There are lazy Germans and hard-working Germans, left-wing
Germans and conservative ones. There are those who support
competitiveness and those who want redistribution. Germany is
just as varied as the rest of Europe. We should bury the old
stereotypes," said the conservative German leader.
Merkel has been lampooned as a Nazi and a dominatrix in
newspaper cartoons and protest banners across Europe but above
all in Greece, for demanding fiscal discipline as a condition
for international aid during the two-year-old euro debt crisis.
She will address assembled business leaders and policymakers
at the World Economic Forum in Davos later on Wednesday.
Reiterating her caution about calls from the International
Monetary Fund and Italy, among others, for Germany to beef up
its contribution to euro zone bailout facilities, Merkel said:
"It makes no sense for us to promise more and more money without
tackling the causes of the crisis."
"No matter how much we support multi-billion aid and rescue
schemes, we Germans have to be careful and not end up running
out of strength - because we don't have unlimited resources
either - and that would not help the whole of Europe."
Merkel also voiced reservations about calls from the United
States, among others, for export-powerhouse Germany to help the
rest of the European Union grow by reducing imbalances in its
current account. Some economists say German wage restraint for
example, dampens demand for imports in Europe's biggest economy.
Recent economic figures have suggested Europe's largest
economy is shrugging off the sovereign debt crisis that has
hammered growth in other euro zone countries.
COMPETITIVENESS
"Nobody would benefit from a weaker Germany. Of course in
time we have to reduce imbalances in Europe, but we should do
this by getting other countries to improve their competitiveness
rather than Germany being weaker," said Merkel.
The chancellor cited the example of restrictive labour laws
in Spain which she said contributed to a high youth unemployment
rate of over 40 percent. The European Commission was welcome to
use unallocated "structural funds" for reforms to boost growth
and employment in Europe, rather than returning them, she said.
Merkel warned that markets were "testing our determination
to stick together". On Britain, which opted out of her fiscal
pact for budget discipline across Europe, the chancellor said
she was convinced the British "want to remain part of the EU".
While it is inevitable that cooperation would be closer
between members of the euro zone, the currency bloc should not
isolate itself from opt-out countries like Britain, she said.
"Whether it be the Euro Plus Pact or the fiscal pact, every
single member state which doesn't have the euro is invited to be
part of the project," Merkel said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, editing by Gareth Jones and Toby
Chopra)