* Merkel says Germany "not an island"
* German leader says euro members must not relax reform
drive
* Merkel to meet with ECB's Draghi amid Bundesbank report
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Sept 25 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Tuesday that Europe could only hope to come out of its crisis
stronger and compete in a globalised world if its members
pressed ahead with painful reforms and moved to more responsible
budget policies.
Speaking at a meeting of the Federation of German Industries
(BDI), Merkel acknowledged that Germany was "not an island" that
could disconnect from economic developments in Europe and the
world economy.
But she placed the onus on Berlin's struggling euro zone
partners to fix their own economies, rejecting the idea that
Germany should relax its own productivity drive in order to help
its partners.
"We need to take a deep breath to overcome this crisis,"
Merkel said. "We must make the efforts that will allow Europe to
come out of this crisis stronger than it went in."
"There is a lack of confidence on financial markets that
some euro zone states can pay back their debts in the long
term," she continued. "The world wonders how competitive euro
zone countries are."
The German leader said tough reforms in southern Europe had
led to some convergence of unit labour costs across the euro
zone, but made clear that there was still work to do.
She also expressed regret that the European Court of Justice
had not been given stronger powers to intervene in national
budget policies in the euro zone.
"We can't have support without controls. The two go hand in
hand," Merkel said.
The German economy has held up well during the crisis, with
unemployment holding near post-reunification lows. But there are
signs that economic weakness across much of Europe and a
slowdown in Chinese growth are beginning to bite.
Business sentiment is at its weakest level since early 2010,
data released by the Ifo economic think tank showed on Monday.
And some economists believe Germany could fall into a technical
recession in the second half of this year.
"NOT AN ISLAND"
"We are feeling that Germany is not an island. We are an
export nation. Forty percent of our exports go to the euro zone,
60 percent to the European Union. We can't disconnect from
European and global economic developments," Merkel said.
Merkel held up the fiscal compact for budget discipline and
plans to introduce pan-European banking supervision as signs of
Europe's progress.
She dismissed the notion that Berlin was slamming on the
brakes in the creation of a European banking watchdog. In recent
weeks, the German government has made clear that it sees a
January deadline for putting this in place as unrealistic.
"We want stronger European banking supervision," she said.
Merkel was due to meet European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi on Tuesday afternoon. Later he will give a speech to the
same industry conference.
Draghi's plan, unveiled at the start of the month, to buy
the bonds of struggling euro countries, combined with a green
light from Germany's Constitutional Court for Europe's new
rescue fund have been welcomed by markets.
But worries have grown in the past week over Spain's
reluctance to seek a bailout that would allow it to profit from
the ECB's bond plan. Also weighing on the euro on Tuesday was a
report that lawyers at the German Bundesbank were looking into
the legality of Draghi's bond scheme.