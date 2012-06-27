* Merkel says controls must come before joint bonds
* Speech in parliament a day before crucial EU summit
* German leader says FTT funds could be used for
"solidarity"
* Opposition slams her for misdiagnosing euro crisis
(Adds quotes, background)
By Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown
BERLIN, June 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
accused other European leaders on Wednesday of wanting to put
the cart before the horse by pressing for common bond issuance
to fight the euro zone crisis before agreeing to tough new
budget controls.
Speaking in the Bundestag lower house of parliament before a
summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, Merkel did leave the
door open for the first time to using proceeds from a proposed
financial transactions tax (FTT) to boost growth and
competitiveness in struggling euro countries.
But she offered no other obvious concessions to governments
in Europe that have pushed Germany to drop its opposition to
joint debt liability, and she sharply criticised a report from
top EU officials released before the summit that suggested
common bonds as a solution to the three-year old crisis.
"I fear that at the summit we will talk too much about all
these ideas for joint liability and too little about improved
controls and structural measures," Merkel said.
"Euro bonds, euro bills, debt redemption funds are not only
unconstitutional in Germany but also economically wrong and
counterproductive."
On Tuesday, Merkel told a closed-door party meeting that she
did not expect joint euro bonds to be introduced in her
lifetime. She did not go that far in her speech, but made clear
that they could not be considered until euro states agreed to
give up control over their national budgets.
"Joint liability can only happen when sufficient controls
are in place. I would point out that neither the federal
government and states in Germany nor countries like the United
States or Canada have total joint debt liability for the bonds
they issue."
As leader of Europe's biggest economy, Merkel faces enormous
pressure to take radical steps to save the single currency bloc
from a devastating breakup. Greece, Portugal and Ireland have
all been bailed out, and both Spain and Cyprus will soon receive
rescues.
Were another big country like Italy to require aid, the
bloc's existing rescue funds would be quickly depleted, stoking
fears of a catastrophic rupture.
"SCHOOLMISTRESS"
Speaking after Merkel, the parliamentary leader of the
opposition Social Democrats (SPD), Frank-Walter Steinmeier,
accused her of misdiagnosing the crisis and lecturing others
"like a schoolmistress".
"The crisis is cutting a swath through Europe, there is no
end in sight, and the crisis is now reaching us," the former
foreign minister said.
Merkel acknowledged that all eyes would be focused on
Germany at the summit, saying she was "under no illusions" and
predicting a "controversial discussion" with other leaders.
But she reiterated that Germany could only go so far to save
the bloc. If Berlin did too much, it would have "unforeseeable
consequences" at home and for Europe, she said.
"Germany is an engine for growth and an anchor of stability
in Europe. But Germany's strength is not infinite, Germany's
power is not unlimited, Germany's strength should not be
overestimated," Merkel said.
One area where she did appear to signal a readiness to
compromise was on the use of revenues from a proposed financial
tax on buying and selling shares, bonds and derivatives that a
group of about 10 euro zone countries want to introduce next
year.
Merkel said she could envision using these funds to help
boost growth and competitiveness in stricken European countries.
Until now, Germany has said the proceeds from such a tax should
flow back to the member states where they are raised.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, Stephen Brown, Andreas Rinke,
editing by Mike Peacock)