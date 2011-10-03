BERLIN Oct 3 Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet
French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Berlin on Sunday to discuss
the European Union summit in Brussels starting on Oct. 17,
Merkel's spokesman said in a statement on Monday.
Their meeting will begin at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), spokesman
Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
"The meeting will be to prepare for the upcoming meeting of
the EU Council on Oct 17-18 in Brussels," Seibert said.
Sarkozy said on Friday he would meet Merkel in the coming
days to discuss Greece's debt troubles, calling support for
Athens a "moral obligation" for Europe.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by John Stonestreet)