BERLIN Oct 3 Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Berlin on Sunday to discuss the European Union summit in Brussels starting on Oct. 17, Merkel's spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

Their meeting will begin at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

"The meeting will be to prepare for the upcoming meeting of the EU Council on Oct 17-18 in Brussels," Seibert said.

Sarkozy said on Friday he would meet Merkel in the coming days to discuss Greece's debt troubles, calling support for Athens a "moral obligation" for Europe.

