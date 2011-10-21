BRUSSELS Oct 21 Europe's top two officials, Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman Van Rompuy, will join German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Nicolas Sarkozy on Saturday to try to bridge a rift between Europe's biggest powers ahead of a Sunday summit.

Several sources said Merkel and Sarkozy would meet for dinner and later be joined by Barroso and Van Rompuy to see if a dispute over how best to bolster Europe's bailout fund can be resolved, opening the way for a comprehensive debt rescue plan.

The rift between Paris and Berlin has already forced leaders to call another summit for Oct. 26, in addition to Sunday's meeting, to try to get on top of a crisis that began in Greece, spread to Ireland and Portugal and now threatens the entire euro zone economy. Markets want decisive action by Wednesday.

At heart, Berlin and Paris cannot agree on how to scale up the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the 440 billion euro fund set up last May and so far used to bail out Ireland and Portugal, or on how to reduce Greece's debt.

Sarkozy, who favours turning the EFSF into a bank so it can tap almost unlimited European Central Bank funding, appeared to be isolated in his position after an acrimonious meeting with Merkel in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Germany, the ECB and the European Commission all argue that the French plan would violate an EU treaty prohibition on monetary financing of governments. A German-backed alternative is to use the EFSF to provide guarantees to bond investors in the hope of restoring market confidence.

Several senior officials said they expected Sarkozy eventually to have to back down.

As well as the Saturday night gathering, euro zone finance ministers are due to meet ahead of Wednesday's summit, sources said, but it has not yet been decided whether they will convene on Tuesday or early on Wednesday.