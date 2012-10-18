BRIEF-Sohu.com sees Q1 loss per shr between US$1.65 and US$1.90
* Sohu.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
BERLIN Oct 18 Spain alone must decide whether it needs additional aid on top of the 100 billion euros it has requested to recapitalise its banks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, hours before EU leaders meet for talks on the euro zone debt crisis.
"It is Spain's decision alone whether and how much it needs aid on top of (the banking rescue) from the ESM. I have made that clear in all talks with the Spanish prime minister again and again," Merkel told Germany's Bundestag lower house.
"The conditions for applying for aid are set by the guidelines of the ESM," she said.
Officials have told Reuters that Germany had been urging Spain to hold off making a further request.
Merkel also said she had detected a strong desire to change within Greece when she visited Athens last week and reiterated that she wanted Greece to remain in the euro zone.
"Many states have been implementing hard reforms and adjustment programmes to tackle their specific problems... This is also true of Greece. I was able to see this for myself in Greece during my visit last week," she said.
* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh 2-1/2 month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.