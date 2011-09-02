BERLIN, Sept 2 European Council President Herman van Rompuy will hold talks in Berlin on Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a German government spokesman said.

Van Rompuy has been asked by euro zone governments to make proposals by mid-September on strengthening cooperation and governance in the currency bloc.

He will dine with Merkel on Monday, the start of a crucial week for the euro zone, with Germany's top court due to rule on Berlin's role in bailouts on Sept. 7 and a deadline for private sector participation in a second Greek rescue package on Sept. 9.

