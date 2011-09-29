BERLIN, Sept 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a vote on enhancing the euro zone's bailout fund without needing to rely on the opposition, a senior member of Merkel's CDU party said on Thursday.

Peter Altmaier, CDU parliamentary floor leader, said 315 coalition lawmakers voted in favour, more than expected. Several coalition lawmakers had previously threatened to reject the vote, which would have seriously undermined Merkel's authority and ability to pilot fresh measures to combat the euro crisis.

(Reporting By Hans-Edzard Busemann)