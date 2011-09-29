BERLIN, Sept 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a vote on enhancing the euro zone's bailout fund without needing to rely on the opposition, the German parliament's voting list showed.

The list showed that 315 coalition lawmakers voted in favour, more than expected, resulting in a slim majority from the ranks of Merkel's own coalition.

Several coalition lawmakers had previously threatened to reject the vote, which would have seriously undermined Merkel's authority and ability to pilot fresh measures to combat the euro crisis. (Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Vicki Bryan)