BERLIN, Sept 28 Euro zone countries should have
a joint finance minister within the European Commission who
would control any money available to the single currency area,
the European Union's Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said
on Monday.
Speaking at the Bruegel think-tank in Berlin, Moscovici was
backing up an idea set out in a report prepared by the EU's top
officials and published in June.
The euro zone's economic decisions are now made by finance
ministers from all 19 countries using the euro. They meet every
month, informally, in what is called the Eurogroup.
The Commission, the EU's executive arm, takes part in those
meetings but does not have a clearly defined role. The EU's
founding treaty only says the Commission will take part in
Eurogroup talks but not in what capacity.
"I believe that the executive role of the European
Commission should be dramatically enhanced in the Eurogroup, and
that the Commission should be represented by a Eurozone Finance
Minister," Moscovici said.
"The Eurozone Finance Minister would be in the front line to
handle crises on behalf of the euro area community, and he or
she should be able in due time to draw on financial resources
available for the euro area," he said.
He noted that such a powerful position could only be created
if it was legitimised democratically.
