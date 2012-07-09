* Draft document: Spain's 2012 forecast subject to major
risks
* Spanish recession set to continue throughout 2013 -
document
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, July 9 Looser budget deficit targets
for Spain may still prove difficult to reach, according to an EU
document that demands the country be subjected to three-monthly
checks, a move that will tighten supervision of the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy.
Europe is set to grant Spain an extra year to reach deficit
targets laid down in EU law as the country grapples with
recession and a banking crisis, diplomats said.
Although no final decision is expected at a Monday meeting
of euro zone finance ministers, a wider gathering of EU finance
chiefs on Tuesday is set to ease a debt goal that has pressured
Madrid to make cuts blamed for exacerbating a recession.
"Spain's budget consolidation targets will be adjusted to
give it an extra year," said one of the diplomats.
In a draft recommendation, officials underscored the extent
of the difficulties facing the country, saying it could run into
difficulty even in reaching its new goals this year.
The document, seen by Reuters, said Madrid must "stand ready
to adopt further measures should risks to the budgetary plans
materialise".
"This budget forecast is still subject to major risks," said
the document, commenting on the new 2012 goal of a deficit of
6.3 percent of GDP. "A further deepening of the economic crisis
and implementation risks at regional level ... could imply an
even larger deviation," the document said.
"Spain is likely to fall back into recession and record
negative annual economic growth in both 2012 and 2013," the
document said.
The draft recommendation signalled there would also be
closer monitoring of Spain, a move likely to be unpopular with
the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, which has fought
to lighten the conditions on Spain for aid to its banks.
"The Spanish authorities should report on progress ... every
three months," said the document.
DIFFICULT PATH
Madrid was tasked with cutting its deficit to three percent
of GDP next year. The Commission now envisages a level of 4.5
percent of GDP for 2013 and 2.8 percent for 2014 - eventually
taking the country to within the EU's limit of 3 percent of
gross domestic product.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos will spell out to
the finance ministers his government's plan for a package of up
to 30 billion euros over several years, through spending cuts
and tax increases that are due to be announced on Wednesday.
"The Commission has given its proposal, a new path of fiscal
adjustment, and we will be analysing the implications of that,"
he said as he arrived for Monday's meeting.
A decision on the full details of a bailout of up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion) Spain has requested for its banks
is also due at the end of the month, De Guindos said.
A Spanish government source said it would sign a memorandum
of understanding on Monday in Brussels regarding the rescue,
which would be followed on July 20 by a full loan agreement. As
part of that, it will agree to create a single "bad bank" to
house toxic assets from its banking sector.
A key part of a plan agreed by euro zone leaders at a summit
last month is to give the European Central Bank a central role
in supervising banks, which would then allow the permanent euro
zone rescue fund - the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)- to
recapitalise banks directly instead of via governments.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that once
this supervisory framework was in a place a decision could
follow that would allow the ESM to help banks directly.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell, editing by Mike
Peacock)