LONDON, March 29 Money market expectations for a
European Central Bank rate rise as early as December were scaled
back on Wednesday after a report that policy makers are wary of
changing their message.
Markets are also no longer fully pricing in a hike by March
next year, after sources told Reuters that policymakers are wary
of making any new change to their policy message in April.
Forward Eonia bank-to-bank rates dated for the ECB meeting
on March 8 next year stood at around minus 0.28 percent, almost
8 basis points above the Eonia spot rate of minus 0.36 percent.
Analysts say this gap suggests markets are pricing in
roughly an 80 percent chance of a rate hike in the ECB's deposit
rate by next March, having fully priced one in earlier this
month after the ECB said a sense of urgency was over.
Forward Eonia rates dated for the ECB meeting in December
suggests the chances of 10 basis point hike in rates are just
below 50 percent, that's down from around 70 percent earlier
this week.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)