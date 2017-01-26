LONDON Jan 26 Investors in money markets see around a 50 percent chance of the European Central Bank raising interest rates by January 2018, shortly after the end date of its current bond-buying scheme.

Forward Eonia bank-to-bank rates dated for the ECB meeting on Jan. 25, 2018 have risen to around minus 0.30 percent, some 5 basis points above the overnight rate of minus 0.35 percent.

Analysts say this gap suggests markets are pricing in around a 50 percent chance of a 10 basis point hike in the ECB's minus 0.40 percent deposit rate by next January.

The ECB's recently-extended quantitative easing scheme is due to run until December 2017, although policymakers have suggested it could run beyond that if growth and inflation do not pick up as planned. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)