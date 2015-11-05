* link.reuters.com/wec95w
By Nigel Stephenson and Marius Zaharia
LONDON Nov 5 When the European Central Bank cut
its deposit rate into negative territory last year, many
analysts warned that the move would push money market rates so
low that it would discourage bank-to-bank lending.
In fact, data shows overnight lending activity in euro zone
money markets -- a proxy for unsecured lending volumes -- was
largely unaffected by negative rates.
It has fallen sharply, however, since the ECB launched its
trillion-euro bond buying programme in March.
While negative deposit rates were expected to hurt the
supply side of interbank credit, the quantitative easing
(QE)programme has hurt demand, as banks are awash with the money
the ECB has pumped into the market via bond buying.
For now, the abundance of cash seems to be having a mild
positive effect on the euro zone economy, with bank lending to
businesses and consumers ticking up from a small base. Whether
more QE will accelerate that recovery remains to be seen.
But there are heavy long-term risks attached to the ECB
supplying most of the liquidity to the banking sector, rather
than just being an occasional lender of last resort.
Banks fund themselves in many ways: They can access capital
markets, tap into interbank markets, go to money market funds or
take part in the ECB's regular lending operations.
As most of the cash is now supplied cheaply by the ECB,
activity in the other liquidity-providing industries could
shrink to the point where the viability of their business models
is questioned.
The longer the ECB's QE programme runs, the greater the risk
that the banks and, implicitly, euro zone economies become
addicted to its cash as other sources dry up. It also becomes
harder for the ECB to exit its ultra-easy monetary policy.
"In the short-term, it's not a problem and the volumes could
go down even further," said Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank.
"But it would become a real problem in the longer term when
they decide to change their policy and start talking about
draining liquidity."
