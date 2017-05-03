LONDON May 3 European money market futures rose
on Wednesday as analysts said reforms to Euribor rates due to be
unveiled on Thursday could lead to lower daily fixings in the
future.
The European Money Market Institute will on Thursday publish
outcomes of a project to reform the Euro Interbank Offered Rate
(Euribor), which has studied issues such as methodology and the
institutions that report in a daily rate known as the "fix".
The reforms were called for after several financial
institutions were fined as part of an inquiry into how rates
like Euribor and Libor, which determine the rates on loans and
financial contracts across the globe, are set.
Analysts widely agree that changes could result in lower
fixings and higher volatility going forward.
"The market perception is that the new transaction based
methodology could lead to lower Euribor fixings, which is the
reason why the Euribor futures are better bid," said Kim Liu,
senior fixed income strategist at ABN AMRO.
Euribor futures across the 2017 to 2019 strip rose 1-1.5
basis points as the implied rates on the future contracts fell.
.
Authorities have fined banks about $9 billion as part of the
rate-setting inquiry.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)