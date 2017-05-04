LONDON May 4 European money market futures fell
on Thursday after European authorities shelved reforms to how
Euribor rates are set that could have led to lower daily
fixings.
The Euribor rate will continue to be set under the existing
methodology based on banks' quotes, the body that sets the
reference rate said on Thursday after it discarded planned
reforms, citing current market conditions.
The reforms were called for after several financial
institutions were fined as part of an inquiry into how rates
like Euribor and Libor, which determine the rates on loans and
financial contracts across the globe, are set.
Euribor futures across the 2017 to 2019 strip fell 2-4 basis
points as the implied rates on the future contracts rose.
Authorities have fined banks about $9 billion as part of the
rate-setting inquiry.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)