ROME Dec 16 A state bailout of ailing Italian
lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena would entail a forced
conversion of 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) worth of
subordinated bonds into shares, a source familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
Italy's third-biggest bank is still attempting to raise 5
billion euros by the end of this month through a voluntary
debt-to-equity conversion offer and a share issue, but Italy
stands ready to step in as the plan's chances of success are
slim.
If the privately-funded plan falls through, the Rome
government would inject 900 million euros to recapitalise the
bank while the rest of the money would come from the mandatory
debt-to-equity swap, the source said.
Rome is still in talks with the European Commission over how
to compensate retail bondholders from losses incurred due to
the forced conversion.($1 = 0.9607 euros)
