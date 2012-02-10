NEW YORK Feb 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti reiterated on Friday financial firewalls are needed to stop the euro zone debt crisis from spreading further, but he said Italy would not need them.

"Firewalls are necessary, the higher they are the more likely they are not to be used," Monti said in an interview with CNBC. "But Italy will not be in need," he said, because of the fiscal discipline that his government has been implementing.

Asked whether he expected EU leaders to reach a deal this weekend to prevent Greece from disorderly defaulting, Monti said he did not have a "clear expectation."

"Once a deal is in reach, and badly needed, it tends to happen," he said, adding that even in the worst case, he does not see Greece leaving the euro. (Reporting By Tiziana Barghini, Walter Brandimarte; editing by Gary Crosse)