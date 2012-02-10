(adds more quotes, background)
NEW YORK Feb 10 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Friday Rome will not need bailout funds to
overcome its debt crisis, however he reiterated Europe should
build large financial firewalls to "impress the market and take
the perception of risk away."
Fears that Europe's current rescue funds are insufficient to
contain a possible escalation of the euro-zone debt crisis have
been roiling financial markets. Italy's 1.9 trillion debt load
is about four times the size of a permanent bailout fund that EU
leaders are set to sign at the beginning of March.
"I believe firewalls are necessary. The higher they are in
terms of financial resources, the more likely it is that those
financial resources will not have to be used," Monti said in an
interview with CNBC.
"I don't say this because Italy might be in need because I
don't believe that Italy, with the tough policies that we're
pursuing, will be in need," he added.
Monti, who met President Barack Obama in Washington on
Thursday, said he did not have a "clear expectation" on whether
EU leaders would this weekend reach a deal to prevent a
disorderly default in Greece.
"Once a deal is in reach, and badly needed, it tends to
happen," he said.
Asked whether Italy would abandon the euro if Greece
defaulted and ended up leaving the common currency, Monti said
his interviewer was "going very fast."
"First of all, it's far from sure that there will be a Greek
default. I believe there will not be. Secondly, default or not,
I don't see Greece leaving the euro," he said.
In New York to meet with Wall Street investors, Monti tried
to convey an upbeat message: "What's important is that this
improved governance of the euro zone is almost there and the
euro zone crisis is almost overcome, I believe".
(Reporting By Tiziana Barghini, Walter Brandimarte; editing by
Gary Crosse and Andrew Hay)