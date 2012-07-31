BRIEF-Medley files for notes offering of up to $25 mln
* Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof
PARIS, July 31 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday that it was vital to not lose a moment in the battle to return the crisis-hit euro zone to stability.
"What's at stake - the stability, the strength of the euro zone, its ability to contribute to the economic and social growth of Europe - is so vital for each and every one of us that we cannot afford even a minute of distraction," Monti said.
Monti, who is pushing for concerted action by euro zone rescue funds and the European Central Bank to bring down soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, told reporters that he and French President Francois Hollande spent a lunch in Paris discussing deadlines Paris and Rome wanted to work on together.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage and Elena Berton; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
