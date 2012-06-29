BRUSSELS, June 29 Italy may apply for help from
the European Union's bailout funds to lower its bond yields
though it has no immediate plan to do so, Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Friday.
"Italy doesn't plan to activate the mechanism for now but I
don't exclude anything for the future," Monti said, adding that
the mechanism had been conceived precisely for countries like
Italy that were compliant with EU public finance
recommendations.
Monti also said he did not know if the deal struck by EU
leaders in the early hours of Friday would be sufficient to
placate markets which have pushed Italian 10 year borrowing
costs to around 6 percent in recent weeks.
"There is a past history of many European decisions when you
thought they would have sufficed but it hasn't happened, and
maybe the same thing will happen this time, but looking at the
overall package I see more substance than on many other
occasions," he said.
