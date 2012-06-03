PARIS, June 3 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Sunday that it would better to recapitalise
troubled European banks using the ESM bailout fund than use
government money.
"I think that to recapitalise banks it's better to go
through direct mechanisms, what we call the ESM, the European
Stability Mechanism, rather than to go through states,"
Moscovici said on LCI television.
"Once this mechanism is in place, things will be clearer and
the situation will be calmer for a certain number of banks,
including Spanish banks," he added.
The 500 billion euro ($627 billion) ESM, which is due to
come into force in the weeks ahead, is intended to be used to
help finance debt-ladened governments and not banks.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Catherine Bremer)