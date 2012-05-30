LUXEMBOURG May 30 French Finance Minister
Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that France would stick to
its 2012 and 2013 fiscal deficit targets, after the European
Commission said spending cuts and tax reforms would be necessary
to meet next year's goal.
Moscovici, who was in Luxembourg meeting Eurogroup President
Jean-Claude Juncker, also said France was hopeful of progress on
the idea of creating mutualised euro bonds and on moving towards
an integrated bank sector for the single currency bloc.
"France will respect its public finance commitments," he
told a news conference.
Asked about the possibility of German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble, a fiscal hawk, taking over as Eurogroup
head, Moscovici echoed the new Socialist government's coolness
on that idea, saying: "Jean-Claude Juncker is doing a good job
heading the Eurogroup."
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Catherine Bremer;
editing by Daniel Flynn)