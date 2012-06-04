UPDATE 2-Oil stable as OPEC's cuts bite, although bloated market still weighs
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
BRUSSELS, June 4 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that Paris backed the idea of an integrated system across Europe for supervising the banking sector and of using the euro zone's ESM bailout fund to recapitalise struggling banks.
"We are in favour of this banking union," Moscovici told a news conference flanked by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.
Moscovici also said the new French government was committed to meeting a previously established goal to rein in the public deficit to within the EU limit of 3 percent next year. He said this could be achieved without austerity measures.
"This is a firm commitment for (President) Francois Hollande. We take very seriously the budget credibility that the European Commission is asking of us." (Reporting by Robin Emmott)
WARSAW, Feb 13 Poland's Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said that the pace of raising government debt in the coming months will slow down, as the ministry has already fulfilled 40 percent of its borrowing needs for the year.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.