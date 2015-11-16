BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
VIENNA Nov 16 The euro zone faces the risk of entering a Japan-style situation with long-term low growth, low inflation and low interest rates, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"This is exactly the scenario we want to avoid," Nowotny told a panel discussion in Vienna. "This will not be possible without effective demand." (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)
LAGOS, March 30 MTN has made a payment of 30 billion naira ($98 million) to the Nigerian government in part settlement of a 330 billion naira fine imposed on the telecoms group for not disconnecting unregistered SIM cards, an MTN source told Reuters on Thursday.