* Noyer plays up Italy's fiscal position
* Talks between Italy and IMF on aid are intensifying-source
* Sovereign debt crisis threatens to cause credit crunch
* Rise in French bond yields is a sign of contagion
By Stanley White and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Nov 28 Italy's economy is
fundamentally sound and should be able to win back market
confidence if it shows fiscal discipline, European Central Bank
member Christian Noyer said on Monday, ruling out a collapse of
the euro zone because of the sovereign debt crisis.
Noyer, also Bank of France governor, said he could not
comment on reports that Italy was talking to the International
Monetary Fund about possible support if investors continue to
push up its borrowing costs.
The euro, under selling pressure for weeks, rose on Monday
on reports that debt-strapped Italy could turn to the IMF as a
lack of consensus hampers Europe's response to its debt problems
which threaten to undermine the global economy.
"Italy should not be considered a weak economy," Noyer told
reporters in Tokyo.
"A breakup of the euro zone is out of the question. There is
no plan B."
Though Italy's debt levels are relatively high, it runs a
primary budget surplus and has a strong industrial base, Noyer
said. A primary budget balance excludes debt servicing costs and
income from bond sales.
One source with knowledge of the matter said contacts
between the IMF and Italy had intensified in recent days as
concern grows that German opposition to an expanded role for the
ECB could leave Italy without a financial backstop.
The source said it was unclear what form of support the IMF
might offer, such as a traditional standby arrangement or a
precautionary credit line, if a market selloff on Monday forced
immediate action.
Policymakers and economists have floated a few possible
solutions for Europe's woes, which include common bonds for the
euro zone, increased sovereign debt purchases by the ECB and
increasing the size of a bailout fund for the region.
Opposition from Germany and other hardliners in the ECB to
some of these proposals has fuelled speculation that a crisis
sparked by Greece's high public debt will spread through Europe
largely unchecked.
Noyer said he opposed expanding the ECB's government debt
purchases so as to preserve price stability and protect the
value of the euro over the long term.
"I believe that virtue will eventually be rewarded," Noyer
said earlier in a speech.
"In the next decade, markets and lenders will trust those
currencies that, whatever the circumstances, are managed with
one overriding priority: preserving price stability and the
intrinsic value of the currency unit."
It is up to European governments to provide a lasting
backstop for liquidity, Noyer added.
French banks do not face significant problems with funding,
so there is no need for the government to re-enact emergency
lending facilities used in 2008 at the height of the U.S.
subprime loan crisis, he said.
He termed "unreasonable" recent gains in French government
bond yields and declines in French bank shares, saying France's
fiscal position is stronger than that of many other countries.
Yields are low now in countries whose central banks purchase
government debt, but this could become unstable if the inflation
environment changes, Noyer said.
A rise in sovereign yield spreads and a loss of confidence
in Europe shows there are downside risks to price stability, he
said.
Noyer said marking banks' sovereign debt holdings to market
prices has unintentionally created more problems as banks felt
they would be penalised in the future for holding such debt.
Involving private-sector investors in restructuring Greek
debt also shows that sovereign debt is no longer risk free, he
said.
