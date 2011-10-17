(Recasts, adds details, quotes, background)
* Noyer says French banks do not need state funds
* Chinese wealth fund says banks must be more transparent
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Oct 17 Sovereign wealth funds could
provide a source of funding for French banks seeking extra
capital without state aid, Bank of France Governor Christian
Noyer said on Monday, but the head of China's state fund said
Europe's banks remain too opaque.
Liqun Jin, chairman of the $400 billion China Investment
Corporation, stressed that European banks needed to be more
transparent and Europe needed a coherent debt workout programme
before it would attract sovereign investors.
Market concerns about French banks' exposure to Greek debt
have pummeled their shares over the summer although in the last
two weeks they have recovered some ground amid expectations that
EU leaders will forge a comprehensive package to tackle the debt
crisis at a summit on Sunday.
Noyer told a conference on sovereign wealth funds in Paris
that concerns about French banks were unjustified given their
total exposure to peripheral euro zone countries of 60 billion
euros ($83 billion), which he said was a fraction of their
combined tier one capital of 210 billion euros.
Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment Group said in
an August report that based on year-end 2010 data, French banks
owned roughly $160 billion in sovereign debt of Portugal, Italy,
Ireland, Greece and Spain, and had roughly $650 billion in total
exposure to debt in those countries.
Because of market volatility, Noyer said, European
authorities had decided to consider requiring banks to raise
further capital, although he expected French lenders to be able
to do so on the market without recourse to state funds.
"If needed, the French government has the tools as all
European governments have a tool if it is needed," he told
journalists on the sidelines of the conference. "But I don't
expect that it might be necessary in France. We will see."
SOVEREIGN INVESTORS TO THE RESCUE?
While French banks would probably not need state funds,
Noyer said sovereign wealth funds could provide an option for
raising more capital in turbulent markets.
"Of course it will be up to them (the banks) to find out
whether they have to or are willing to raise more capital in the
market and certainly sovereign wealth funds could in some cases
be an opportunity," Noyer said.
After some sovereign wealth funds got burnt buying into some
banks in the 2008-2009 financial crisis, such investors have so
far shown little interest in answering European banks' capital
calls this time around.
"Sovereign wealth funds have to be transparent but the banks
which expect capital injections should also be transparent," Jin
told journalists at the conference.
"If investors don't know whether your balance sheets would
give us all of the information, it's very hard for foreign
investors to come in," Liqun said.
He said Europe's debt mess was the result of a "worn-out
social welfare system, sloth-inducing labour laws, (and)
irresponsible spending by governments in seemingly good times.
"This a political Ponzi scheme and we need to take care of
this," he said.
While he said he was upbeat about the euro zone, he urged
European policymakers to stop squabbling among themselves about
how to solve their debt crisis, which would help ease foreign
investors concerns about putting money in the region.
"We put a lot money in the UK and we put a lot money in some
other countries and now we find that in euro (countries) there
would be probably very good investment opportunities," he said.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
