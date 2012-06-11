U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
MONTREAL, June 11 Strong fiscal discipline remains critical for euro area countries and should not be seen as the enemy of growth, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.
"The challenge for most individual euro area countries is obviously to achieve strong fiscal consolidation while ensuring long-term growth," Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank governing council, told a financial conference in Montreal.
"Clearly for me, there is no contradiction between these two objectives. On the contrary, they are complementary."
Noyer also made a pitch for stronger integration. Beyond national efforts to control debt, he said: "What the euro area really needs today is to make progress towards a more coherent and integrated economic and financial union." (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leila Lemghalef; Editing by Peter Galloway)
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.