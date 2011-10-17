PARIS Oct 17 French banks will be able to cover their capital needs by themselves without recourse to the French state, with sovereign wealth funds providing a possible source of funding, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.

Speaking at an investment conference in Paris, Noyer said the problems in the euro zone had led to a deterioration in the world economic outlook, but insisted that the European Central Bank would continue to restrict its purchases of sovereign debt.

"Purchases of sovereign debt by the eurosystem have remained extremely limited and will stay so," said Noyer, who sits on the ECB's governing council.

