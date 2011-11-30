SINGAPORE Nov 30 European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Wednesday that the situation in Europe has significantly worsened, threatening global financial markets.

"The situation in Europe and the world has significantly worsened over the past few weeks. Market stress has intensified," he said at a conference in Singapore.

"We are now looking at a true financial crisis -- that is a broad-based disruption in financial markets."

Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime peak of nearly 8 percent on Tuesday as pressure on euro zone finance ministers intensified to staunch a two-year-old debt crisis that is threatening to spark a global credit crunch and push the world economy into recession.

Policymakers and economists have floated a few possible solutions for Europe's woes, including the issue of bonds backed by all members of the euro zone to help the weaker economies, increased sovereign debt purchases by the ECB and increasing the size of a bailout fund for the region.

But opposition from Germany and other hardliners in the ECB to some of these proposals has prevented the bank from taking decisive action.

