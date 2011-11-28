TOKYO Nov 28 The European Central Bank's
refusal to engage in large-scale purchases of the region's
sovereign debt will eventually be rewarded as this will preserve
price stability and protect the value of the euro over the long
term, governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.
Noyer, also the Bank of France governor, said involving
private sector investors in restructuring government debt and
marking banks' sovereign debt holdings to market prices have
unintentionally created more problems for the region's sovereign
debt crisis.
He also said that rising bond yield spreads and heightened
market uncertainty meant increased downside risks to price
stability
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)