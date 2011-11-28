TOKYO Nov 28 The European Central Bank's refusal to engage in large-scale purchases of the region's sovereign debt will eventually be rewarded as this will preserve price stability and protect the value of the euro over the long term, governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

Noyer, also the Bank of France governor, said involving private sector investors in restructuring government debt and marking banks' sovereign debt holdings to market prices have unintentionally created more problems for the region's sovereign debt crisis.

He also said that rising bond yield spreads and heightened market uncertainty meant increased downside risks to price stability (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)