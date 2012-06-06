BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 6 U.S. President Barack Obama agreed in separate calls with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday that more needs to be done to bolster the European economy and boost growth, the White House said.
"The leaders agreed on the importance of steps to strengthen the resilience of the euro zone and growth in Europe and globally, and agreed to remain in contact," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One. (Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines