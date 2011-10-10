WASHINGTON Oct 10 U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with his British and French counterparts in separate telephone conversations on Monday to discuss the necessity of curbing the euro zone debt crisis, the White House said.

British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy "agreed with the president that decisive action is needed in order to finally resolve the crisis and assure economic recovery, both within the euro area and beyond it," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; editing by Doina Chiacu)