WASHINGTON Oct 20 U.S. President Barack Obama held a video conference on Friday with his counterparts from Germany, France and Britain to discuss Libya and the euro zone debt crisis, the White House said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy "fully understand the urgency of the issues in the Eurozone and are working diligently to develop a comprehensive solution that addresses the challenge and which will be politically sustainable," the White House said.

